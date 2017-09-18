Why I No Longer Do Internet Harassment Talks

By: | September 18, 2017

A few years ago, I was doxxed by angry people on the internet. (I’m not going to rehash what happened. You’re reading this on a machine that has google.) After that, I started getting asked to do talks. How can we fix online harassment? How can individuals protect themselves? How can newsrooms better prepare themselves, protect their employees, and respond in the moment?

Before each talk I would get sweaty and shaky. Having to tell rooms full of strangers about one of the most stressful things that has ever happened to me isn’t fun. And in the back of my mind there was the constant fear that some of my enemies would be in the audience. Was I safe? Was the conference going to live-stream the talk without telling me? (Yes, that happened.) Was I going to be able to keep it together as I showed the audience exemplary messages describing all the ways people would like for me to die? Afterwards I would try to make small talk but I just wanted to run away and take a cold shower and sleep for four days.

(I should say that my experience is tame compared to what other people have experienced. Sure, people made my home address public and told me they were going to come murder me, and even sent me photos of themselves outside my house, but it’s been worse for others. Read Zoe Quinn’s new book Crash Override if you want to know what it can be like for the hardest hit.)

Doing these sessions and talks is exhausting and traumatic. But I did them because I wanted to help. If I had to go through this, I could at least try and channel my energy (and my privilege as a white lady) for good to try and help other people.

I don’t do those talks anymore. Because I now think that they don’t really make a difference. Continue reading

The Last Word

By: | September 16, 2017

September 11 – 15, 2017

Guest Rebecca Boyle had been studying up, anticipating the eclipse for months. On the day of, she suddenly thinks, “What if it turns out to be boring?”  She needn’t have worried.
(And this might be the place to add: an older astronomer who’s seen everything the sky has to offer, chased totality, and told me he’s never in is life seen or felt anything like it, it awed him.)

Alan Alda, true geek, suggests that anybody trying to communicate might want to think less about what they have to say and more about what the reader/audience needs to hear. He gives examples.  Count Michelle in. 

Jenny went to the Galapagos, fell in love with the marine iguanas, agreed to overlook their egregious faults.  They didn’t care, they certainly didn’t return the love.

Helen and Ann, who agree about most things including Wuthering Heights (how can anybody stand those people?), disagree fundamentally about the moors. Between them, they have an n of 3 — so consider that in weighing the argument.

Cameron cleans out her closets, which feels wonderful.  She keeps finding silverfish, which are appalling.  She tries finding an upside to them, which doesn’t work.

Have a wonderful weekend, everybody, free from all natural and human disasters.

________

Saturn real-color photo, taken by the now-burnt-up Cassini: no posts related to this, it’s just so very extremely awesomely beautiful – NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

 

 

Silver Lining

By: | September 15, 2017

 

I felt so successful this weekend. I cleaned out multiple closets, filled bags with clothes that I’ve been keeping since college, organized the box of “just-in-case” kid coloring books and trinkets that I save for emergencies. When I open the closet in the morning, there’s a neat row of clothes hanging in a line, there’s all this white space…ahhhh. Another doesn’t even have clothes in it any more! Doesn’t it look lovely? (And that maybe there’s room for a new shirt or two?)

But alas. There is something else that I found in these closets, something that is not as easy to get rid of as the 90s band t-shirts and the single socks. (I didn’t really get rid of the 90s band T-shirts. I put them in a pile that I’m using to make a T-shirt quilt. I’ve been working on this quilt for 10 years, but that’s another story.) I didn’t take a photo of these things, because they move too fast, and because I dislike them so much. Continue reading

Moors: Love or Hate? Discuss.

By: | September 14, 2017

Helen: Ann, we’re here because you said you hate moors. I am currently having a love affair with moors, so I want to know: Why? Also, we’re here because I suspect this will give us an opportunity to talk about how much we hate Wuthering Heights. Unless you like Wuthering Heights. Do you like Wuthering Heights?

Ann:  Damn.  It’s been so long since I read it.  I remember LOVING it, so much beautifully neurasthenic suffering out there on the moors.  As if you could do anything else on the moors.  I’ll go have a look at the book again. Meanwhile, tell me how you feel about Wuthering Heights, please.  Give me details. Continue reading

Redux: Marine Iguanas Don’t Want to Cuddle With You

By: | September 13, 2017

So, summer is coming to an end again (damn you, ephemeral summer!) and I’ve been thinking about past summers’ best adventures. For me, a best adventure is always going to include wild animals. In this case, it was the funny-faced marine iguanas I met in the Galapagos. They didn’t give a shit about me, but I fell hard for them. My one-sided love story, from last August, is reprinted below.

I was in the Galapagos Islands in July, which felt a bit like traveling to another planet. At least, that’s what I’d imagine an interplanetary hop to be like. The land features are familiar and yet not quite—lava fields still sharp and freshly black or dotted with hopeful plant life, colossal rocks turned to sculpture by water and wind, animals that are recognizable except acting strangely (birds that swim instead of fly, seals that bask under cacti, giant lizards that glom onto coral and munch algae—under water).

It’s that last one, the marine iguana—endemic to the Galapagos, as many animals there are—that I’ll focus on here. I fell in love with these weird little dudes, warts and all. Visitors encounter plenty of the reptiles on land—where they’re just a bit speedier than tortoises, when moving at all. Mostly, they just lie still, spread out and basking. Where old lava meets the sea they’re all over the place, sometimes packed together for warmth (especially the young ones). There are brown ones, but most are ashy gray or black, some with white markings, even wholly white tails, that help turn them invisible on the bird-poop-streaked rocks. (I don’t know if bird poop actually drove this patchy coloration, but it hides them well.) Apparently, during mating time, their skin may turn rosy, as if blushing. I guess when lizard love is in the air, never mind camouflage.

Continue reading

Better Science Writing Through Improv

By: | September 12, 2017

Those of us who try to communicate complicated things for a living are usually told, early on by some wiser person, to know our audiences. To know our readers, in my case. I’ve always taken this pretty seriously—which is to say, I take all of you seriously. I don’t know your names (except for Mom—hi, Mom) but I think a lot about what you might find interesting, and what you might already know, and how you might be persuaded to read stories that, after all, you’re under no obligation to finish. I think of us, you and me, as being in this mess together, companions in the struggle to understand the world.

What I practice, and what I imagine most science journalists and other science communicators practice, is a kind of cognitive empathy with our audiences—we think about you. Alan Alda’s new book about science communication—the charmingly titled If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?—argues that thinking isn’t enough.

Continue reading

Guest Post: The Weight of the Eclipse

By: | September 10, 2017

crescent-suns

2017 was the year of the Great American Eclipse, and I live in its path. I also write about the Earth, moon, and sun for a living. So I was determined to not only cover the eclipse, but own it. Like many creative people, I am happiest when I am doing work for myself, and much of my job satisfaction comes from convincing (or trying to convince) other people to care about my interests as much as I do. So the eclipse was both something I wanted to experience, and something I ardently wanted Americans to experience together. But when you invest great meaning in your work, even creative work can weigh on you like freight.

I immersed myself in eclipse ephemera for months. I talked to countless people who study them and travel the world to witness them, for science and pleasure. But as the Earth turned toward the summer solstice, I realized I burdened the eclipse — and, I’ll be honest, myself — with an almost unfairly massive load. By mid-July, I worried, What if this is dull? What if my work is dull?

As eclipse day neared, I prepared to be disappointed. I thought we might miss it. The day before the eclipse, the National Weather Service called for clouds over St. Louis, where I live with my family. We decided to get up early and drive east. I slept maybe 2 hours that night. I knew I would be rising well before the sun did, and piling everyone into the car to flee for a cloudless sky. I was consumed with dread and near-certainty that it would not be worth it. Continue reading

The Last Word

By: | September 9, 2017

Well, folks, we’ve just completed Corvid Redux Week, and you know what that means. Or maybe you don’t. It means we had a whole week of posts about the antics of some noisy and spooky looking but truly amazing birds. Our offerings went like this:

Sarah celebrated “scatter hoarding,” a wonderful seed-saving thing that smaller corvids (particularly jays and nutcrackers–did you know they were corvids?) do that is good for the ecosystem. They loan their wings to trees, Sarah tells us. Her lovely drawings accompany her text, so go back and enjoy.

Then Ann wrote that even though “they look like flying shreds of a medieval hell,” crows are actually pretty awesome, especially on the social front. (She doesn’t use the word “awesome.” She uses better words.) She backs up her opinion with both prose and verse.

Jessa impresses with many fabulous facts about ravens, cousins of crows. You should know she gathered this information well before we’d ever heard of the Three-Eyed Raven and long before Jon Snow trusted a Raven to fly speedily across many Kingdoms of mountains and oceans in crappy weather to tell Daenerys to hurry up already with the fire-breathing dragons. So, really, Jessa was ahead of us all on the Raven thing.

Michelle, then, convinces us, by way of real scientific experiments that included people wearing creepy masks, that crows have super memories for human faces—probably an adaptation to our taking over their world—and will hold a grudge against you and your stupid face if you wrong them.

Finally, Rose. Rose, whose first word as an baby was “bird,” hates birds. Corvids are birds, and she hates them most of all. They’re “conniving, ruthless, manipulative, and terrifying.” I think she’s kind of impressed by them, but that’s just my read.

Happy Weekend to All!

 

 

 

 

 

 