Stop Being Shocked Please

Last week, I saw a lot of shocked men. They were shocked about the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations. They were shocked that fellow liberal men in journalism were colluding with Nazi Milo Yiannopoulos to trash women. They were shocked that there was yet another case of sexual harassment and abuse in science.
You know who wasn’t shocked? Women. We looked at each other and went, “yep, sounds about right.” We traded stories. We, collectively, our whisper networks in our various fields, we knew about Harvey, we knew about Sunderland and Lyons, we knew about Marchant. And if we didn’t know them personally, we knew someone like them, someone who pulled the same tactics. They are all so exhaustingly familiar.
Women have whisper networks. We warn our colleagues to say away from certain men. We keep an eye on the interns, and make sure they don’t go to lunch with that one guy. We pass secrets to each other in the bathroom, via text, at the bar after work. The next time you’re at the office holiday party and you jokingly wonder why women always go to the bathroom together, maybe consider that it’s because we don’t think it’s safe not to. Because he’s there. Or maybe it’s to trade this kind of information. “Hey, watch out for Gary.” Because almost every workplace has a Gary. Many have more than one.
When I was just starting out in journalism a senior editor sexually harassed me. I took the story to a trusted woman in the office, a woman who has a very no-bullshit attitude. She told me with a sigh that yes, he’s a problem. But it wouldn’t be good for my career to make it an issue. She was probably right. I didn’t make it an issue. I avoided him. And I slowly started asking other women what they knew about him. Soon I was part of my first science journalism whisper network. I learned that this man loved interns, and he specifically targeted former athletes. I learned that he had sexually harassed another editor’s wife, and still had a senior editor position. When I left, I warned the next set of interns, especially the one who ran track.
A few weeks ago I got lunch with a man who works at that same magazine. The sexual harasser still works there too. He came up, and this man who I got lunch with, sighed. Yes, he said, he’s a problem. We know. But what is there to do?
Last week I Tweeted about this story. I was vague, like I was just now, and I got five different DM’s from five different women asking about five different men at five different publications. “Was it so-and-so?” they all asked. “If so, he targeted me too.” None of them were the man in question. Some of the names I heard I already knew about, I already avoided at conferences and parties. Some were new. Each was added to my mental list. The one nearly every woman has.
Let’s do an exercise. Think about your workplace. Think about the men in it. Which one of those men is the creep?
The women reading this probably have a name on hand. Perhaps more than one.
I like to ask men this question though. It usually flusters them. Almost every time they get blustery and say, “oh surely my workplace doesn’t have one we have lots of women on staff we are very welcoming, I’ve never heard of anything like that in my office.” If that was your reaction, stop. You’re almost certainly wrong. If you work in science publishing or podcasting, I can probably name your office’s creep. If you work elsewhere, I’m sure the women in your field have a similar list. You just don’t know who it is because the women in your field haven’t deemed you trustworthy enough to tell.
So men, I’m tired of hearing about how shocked you are every time something like this comes up. Because at what point does this stop being shocking to you? How many stories like this do you have to hear or read about before you get past being shocked? You don’t burn your hand every time you see a fire, because you very quickly learned that fire is hot. I know you’re not dumb, so why do you insist on playing dumb about this?
When you tell me you’re shocked, what I hear is: “I have chosen to forget all the other stories I’ve heard about this from women.” Or, perhaps: “I have chosen not to actually listen to any of the women who have told me these stories.” Or, perhaps you’re the creep, and you’re simply shocked that one of your own got caught.
6 thoughts on “Stop Being Shocked Please”
It seems slightly odd to acknowledge that information is not being shared with men (” You just don’t know who it is because the women in your field haven’t deemed you trustworthy enough to tell”) and simultaneously wonder why men find it shocking on those rarer occasions when it does come to light. It is shocking precisely because men are not being exposed to the information as frequently as you are, and so it is generally a surprise. It is unreasonably to expect people not provided the same information to be expected to reach the same conclusions.
In my experience, there’s a difference between telling men that this happens a lot, and telling them who is doing it specifically. I tell every man I work with that this is incredibly common. There are also stories about sexual harassment in the news all the time. But most of the time if you name a name to men, they say “oh no he couldn’t possibly have it must have been a misunderstanding.” So why would I keep naming names to that person if I know they’re not going to believe me?
Speaking only for myself and not for Rose, the author: what you’re saying, Sam, makes perfect sense. I wonder if the reason that warning other women, especially younger ones, seems more like an informal “watch out, honey” and less like a formal “this guy is a creeper and this is how I know it.” And I suspect that by the time a women is ready for a formal accusation with evidence, which is the kind she’d share with men in general, she’s also sharing it with HR or management. I’m making this up. I also haven’t worked in an office for several thousand years.
Like Ann, I haven’t worked in an office for a thousand years. (Well, okay – 24 years.) But that last office had its Gary. And over even just the past five years alone I’ve heard plenty enough whispered accounts and read enough published accounts and studies about harassment to recognize beyond any shade of ambiguity that it’s ubiquitous.
Sam’s point above seems on its face to be valid: If women won’t tell us this stuff, how would we know? But I don’t think that flies. I think if a man merely pays attention, and simply includes women and feminists and accountability journalists among the people and/or media or social streams he listens to, it will rapidly become clear that sexual harassment is, alas, absurdly common. Now and then a case is shocking in its boldness. But even the most shocking should not come as a surprise. This stuff is everywhere, and not in just rumor mills and whispered warnings, but in numerous and prominent news stories, surveys, and studies like the one led by Kate Clancy and Katie Hinde and others of harassment in scientific field work.
If all this can be obvious to me, working at home at remote locations in Vermont for the last 25 years, I suspect it SHOULD be obvious to any halfway sentient man working more closely involved day to day in or near any non-solo workplace.
So I suggest to Sam and others that uou don’t wait to be told, but merely pays attention instead. This is happening somewhere near you, to people you know – and it’s in the media all the time. To paraphrase Bob Dole and break a grammar rule: If you’re not unsurprised, you’re probably not paying attention.
But this is important. It haunts women’s lives, ruins quite a few of them, and poisons society. So pay attention. It’s really not all that difficult.
Every “Gary” that I’ve every worked with, all the men also knew who he was, but refused to acknowledge how bad he was, or how damaging. So, I disagree with Sam’s comment that men “don’t know.” They may not be intentionally avoiding the issue, and I certainly don’t think that every man is either complicit or a potential harasser, but anyone who acts shocked that this is happening around them is lying – to themselves if nothing else.